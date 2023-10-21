Drake, Davidson, Week 8 Pioneer League Football Power Rankings
Which team sits on top of the Pioneer League as we enter Week 8 of the college football schedule? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.
Pioneer League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Drake
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Overall Rank: 52nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 22nd
- Last Game: W 52-21 vs St. Thomas (MN)
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ San Diego
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Davidson
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-1
- Overall Rank: 63rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 124th
- Last Game: W 35-33 vs Butler
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Valparaiso
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Butler
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 4-5
- Overall Rank: 85th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 93rd
- Last Game: L 35-33 vs Davidson
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Dayton
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. St. Thomas (MN)
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 87th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 57th
- Last Game: L 52-21 vs Drake
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Stetson
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Morehead State
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 94th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 110th
- Last Game: W 24-21 vs Valparaiso
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Tarleton State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Stetson
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-6
- Overall Rank: 99th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 81st
- Last Game: W 28-24 vs Presbyterian
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: St. Thomas (MN)
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Valparaiso
- Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 1-8
- Overall Rank: 112th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 77th
- Last Game: L 24-21 vs Morehead State
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Davidson
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Marist
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Overall Rank: 113th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 107th
- Last Game: W 30-16 vs San Diego
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Presbyterian
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Presbyterian
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 119th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 125th
- Last Game: W 20-17 vs Dayton
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Marist
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. San Diego
- Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 1-9
- Overall Rank: 120th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 118th
- Last Game: L 30-16 vs Marist
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Drake
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Dayton
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 0-9
- Overall Rank: 126th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 114th
- Last Game: L 20-17 vs Presbyterian
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Butler
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
