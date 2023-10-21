The NLCS resumes Saturday at 8:07 PM ET when the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Arizona Diamondbacks live on TBS from Chase Field. Both teams are looking for an all-important win to break the 2-2 tie in the series. Zac Gallen is starting for the Diamondbacks and Zack Wheeler is the Phillies' starter for the matchup.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies average 1.4 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB action with 220 total home runs.

Philadelphia's .438 slugging percentage ranks fifth-best in MLB.

The Phillies have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.256).

Philadelphia scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (796 total, 4.9 per game).

The Phillies' .327 on-base percentage is ninth-best in MLB.

The Phillies' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in MLB.

The pitching staff for Philadelphia has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.

Philadelphia has a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Phillies pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in baseball (1.240).

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 166 home runs.

Arizona ranks 17th in the majors with a .408 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 746 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.

Arizona strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.324 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

Wheeler (13-6 with a 3.61 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

Wheeler is looking to build on a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Wheeler will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging six innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 32 outings this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Gallen (17-9) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 35th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in five innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

In 34 starts this season, he's earned 20 quality starts.

Gallen will look to pitch five or more innings for the 28th start in a row.

In 34 appearances this season, he has finished eight without allowing an earned run.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 10/12/2023 Braves W 3-1 Home Ranger Suárez Spencer Strider 10/16/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Home Zack Wheeler Zac Gallen 10/17/2023 Diamondbacks W 10-0 Home Aaron Nola Merrill Kelly 10/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 2-1 Away Ranger Suárez Brandon Pfaadt 10/20/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-5 Away Cristopher Sanchez Joe Mantiply 10/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Zack Wheeler Zac Gallen 10/23/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - -

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/11/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Lance Lynn 10/16/2023 Phillies L 5-3 Away Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/17/2023 Phillies L 10-0 Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/19/2023 Phillies W 2-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/20/2023 Phillies W 6-5 Home Joe Mantiply Cristopher Sanchez 10/21/2023 Phillies - Home Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/23/2023 Phillies - Away - -

