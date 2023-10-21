Oddsmakers heavily favor the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3) when they host the Northwestern Wildcats (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 in a matchup between Big Ten foes at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE). Nebraska is favored by 11.5 points. The game has an over/under of 41 points.

Nebraska has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking 12th-worst with 19 points per contest. The defense ranks 43rd in the FBS (21 points allowed per game). Northwestern has not been getting things done offensively, ranking 12th-worst with 306.3 total yards per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, allowing 362 total yards per contest (57th-ranked).

Northwestern vs. Nebraska Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) TV Channel: BTN

Nebraska vs Northwestern Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nebraska -11.5 -110 -110 41 -110 -110 -450 +340

Northwestern Recent Performance

The Wildcats are really struggling of late offensively, gaining 326.3 yards per game in their past three games (-90-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 360.3 (56th-ranked).

The Wildcats are putting up 24.3 points per game in their past three games (-23-worst in college football), and giving up 31.7 per game (-56-worst).

Northwestern is worst in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (220.3 per game), and 67th in passing yards allowed (180.3).

In their past three games, the Wildcats have rushed for 106 yards per game (-78-worst in college football), and given up 180 on the ground (-53-worst).

Northwestern Betting Records & Stats

Northwestern has covered the spread twice in four opportunities this year.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

In Northwestern's four games with a set total, the two teams combined to hit the over.

Northwestern has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

This season, Northwestern has been at least a +340 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant has recored 926 passing yards, or 154.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59% of his passes and has collected six touchdowns with three interceptions.

Cam Porter has run for 299 yards on 74 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Brendan Sullivan has piled up 96 yards (on 31 carries) with two touchdowns.

Bryce Kirtz has collected 24 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 327 (54.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 38 times and has three touchdowns.

Cam Johnson has 26 receptions (on 44 targets) for a total of 312 yards (52 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Joseph Himon II has racked up 129 reciving yards (21.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Xander Mueller has collected 3.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording five TFL, 33 tackles, and one interception.

Northwestern's leading tackler, Bryce Gallagher, has 47 tackles, one TFL, and one interception this year.

Joe DeHaan has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has one pass defended to his name.

