The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3) will square off against the Northwestern Wildcats (3-3) in a matchup of Big Ten teams on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE). The Wildcats are currently an underdog by 11 points. The over/under is set at 41 in the outing.

Northwestern vs. Nebraska Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: BTN
  City: Lincoln, Nebraska
  • City: Lincoln, Nebraska
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Northwestern vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nebraska Moneyline Northwestern Moneyline
BetMGM Nebraska (-11) 41 -450 +340
FanDuel Nebraska (-11.5) 41.5 -430 +330

Week 8 Odds

Northwestern vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

  • Northwestern has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 11-point underdogs.
  • Nebraska has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • The Cornhuskers have been favored by 11 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Northwestern 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Big Ten +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

