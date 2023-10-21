The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3) will square off against the Northwestern Wildcats (3-3) in a matchup of Big Ten teams on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE). The Wildcats are currently an underdog by 11 points. The over/under is set at 41 in the outing.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. Northwestern matchup in this article.

Northwestern vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: BTN

Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Northwestern vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nebraska Moneyline Northwestern Moneyline BetMGM Nebraska (-11) 41 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Nebraska (-11.5) 41.5 -430 +330 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Northwestern vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Northwestern has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 11-point underdogs.

Nebraska has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Cornhuskers have been favored by 11 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Northwestern 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big Ten +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

