The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3) host a Big Ten clash against the Northwestern Wildcats (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE).

Nebraska has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking 12th-worst with 19.0 points per game. The defensive unit ranks 44th in the FBS (21.0 points allowed per game). Northwestern's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, generating 306.3 total yards per game, which ranks 12th-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 57th with 362.0 total yards surrendered per contest.

Northwestern vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Northwestern vs. Nebraska Key Statistics

Northwestern Nebraska 306.3 (127th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.3 (113th) 362.0 (33rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.0 (14th) 103.0 (119th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.5 (19th) 203.3 (98th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.8 (128th) 5 (11th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (74th) 5 (120th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (109th)

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant leads Northwestern with 926 yards on 95-of-161 passing with six touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Cam Porter has rushed for 299 yards on 74 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Brendan Sullivan has run for 96 yards across 31 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Bryce Kirtz's 327 receiving yards (54.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 24 catches on 38 targets with three touchdowns.

Cam Johnson has put up a 312-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 26 passes on 44 targets.

Joseph Himon II's eight receptions (on 10 targets) have netted him 129 yards (21.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has thrown for 631 yards, completing 52.1% of his passes and collecting four touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 352 yards (58.7 ypg) on 69 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

This season, Anthony Grant has carried the ball 64 times for 280 yards (46.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV's leads his squad with 219 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 catches (out of 36 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Marcus Washington has put up a 176-yard season so far, reeling in eight passes on 15 targets.

Thomas Fidone II's 12 grabs have turned into 157 yards and three touchdowns.

