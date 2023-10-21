The Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4), who have college football's ninth-ranked pass defense, play the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-3) and their 21st-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Huskies are double-digit, 12.5-point favorites. The game has a point total of 44.5.

Northern Illinois ranks 94th in total offense this year (351.3 yards per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 23rd-best in the FBS with 351.3 yards allowed per game. Eastern Michigan has been struggling on offense, ranking 12th-worst in the FBS with 19 points per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, surrendering 19.4 points per contest (28th-ranked).

Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Northern Illinois vs Eastern Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Northern Illinois -12.5 -105 -115 44.5 -105 -115 -500 +360

Northern Illinois Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Huskies rank -21-worst with 439 total yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 50th by allowing 349.7 total yards per game over their last three tilts.

The Huskies rank 31st in scoring offense (37 points per game) and 66th in scoring defense (20.7 points per game allowed) over their last three games.

In terms of passing offense, Northern Illinois ranks -20-worst with 207 passing yards per game over its last three contests. Defensively, it ranks 95th by giving up 195.3 passing yards per game over its last three contests.

From an offensive perspective, the Huskies have been a top-25 rushing unit over the previous three games with 232 rushing yards per game (23rd-best). They haven't fared as well on the other side of the ball, with 154.3 rushing yards allowed per game (-10-worst) over that stretch.

Over their last three contests, the Huskies have covered the spread each time, and are 2-1 overall.

Northern Illinois has hit the over twice in its past three games.

Northern Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Northern Illinois has a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Northern Illinois has gone over in four of its seven games with a set total (57.1%).

Northern Illinois has gone 1-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

Northern Illinois has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -500 or shorter.

The Huskies have an 83.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has thrown for 1,187 yards (169.6 ypg) to lead Northern Illinois, completing 57.1% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Antario Brown has racked up 648 yards on 105 carries while finding the end zone five times as a runner.

Gavin Williams has collected 197 yards on 48 carries, scoring three times.

Kacper Rutkiewicz's team-high 313 yards as a receiver have come on 20 catches (out of 38 targets) with two touchdowns.

Grayson Barnes has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 211 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Davis Patterson has a total of 160 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 13 passes.

George Gumbs has 3.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has three TFL and 23 tackles.

Northern Illinois' top-tackler, Raishein Thomas, has 31 tackles, one TFL, and 1.5 sacks this year.

Nate Valcarel has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 14 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

