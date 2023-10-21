Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
A pair of the country's toughest pass defenses battle when the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4) take college football's ninth-ranked passing D into a matchup with the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-3), who have the No. 21 unit, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Huskies are major, 12.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: DeKalb, Illinois
- Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|Eastern Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northern Illinois (-12.5)
|45.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Northern Illinois (-11.5)
|45.5
|-580
|+420
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 8 Odds
- Rice vs Tulsa
- Southern Miss vs South Alabama
- New Mexico State vs UTEP
- James Madison vs Marshall
- SMU vs Temple
Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends
- Northern Illinois has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- Eastern Michigan has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.
- The Eagles have been an underdog by 12.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Northern Illinois 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MAC
|+1000
|Bet $100 to win $1000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.