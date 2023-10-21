The Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4) host a MAC clash against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium.

Northern Illinois is averaging 24.9 points per game on offense this season (90th in the FBS), and is giving up 22.4 points per game (48th) on the defensive side of the ball. Eastern Michigan ranks 12th-worst in points per game (19.0), but it has been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 29th in the FBS with 19.4 points surrendered per contest.

Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan Key Statistics

Northern Illinois Eastern Michigan 351.3 (83rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 253.1 (132nd) 320.7 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.0 (98th) 159.7 (61st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.1 (114th) 191.6 (109th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.0 (127th) 9 (61st) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (34th) 10 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (20th)

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has recorded 1,187 yards (169.6 ypg) on 97-of-170 passing with six touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Antario Brown, has carried the ball 105 times for 648 yards (92.6 per game), scoring five times.

Gavin Williams has racked up 197 yards on 48 carries, scoring three times.

Kacper Rutkiewicz's 313 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 38 times and has collected 20 catches and two touchdowns.

Grayson Barnes has caught 11 passes while averaging 30.1 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Davis Patterson has a total of 160 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 13 throws.

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith leads Eastern Michigan with 952 yards on 94-of-164 passing with six touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 119 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on 67 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Jaylon Jackson is his team's leading rusher with 70 carries for 340 yards, or 48.6 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Samson Evans has collected 331 yards (on 74 attempts) with five touchdowns.

Tanner Knue paces his squad with 295 receiving yards on 30 receptions with three touchdowns.

Hamze Elzayat has put up a 186-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 11 passes on 20 targets.

JB Mitchell III's 34 targets have resulted in 18 receptions for 174 yards and one touchdown.

