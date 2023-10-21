Based on our computer model, the Northern Illinois Huskies will take down the Eastern Michigan Eagles when the two teams come together at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium on Saturday, October 21, which kicks off at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Northern Illinois (-12.5) Toss Up (43.5) Northern Illinois 30, Eastern Michigan 13

Northern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Huskies' implied win probability is 83.3%.

Against the spread, the Huskies are 4-3-0 this year.

The Huskies have played seven games this season and four of them have gone over the total.

The total for this game is 43.5, 5.3 points fewer than the average total in Northern Illinois games thus far this season.

Eastern Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Eagles have a 21.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Eagles are 4-2-0 ATS this year.

Eastern Michigan is 1-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

The Eagles have hit the over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

The average over/under in Eastern Michigan games this year is three more points than the point total of 43.5 for this outing.

Huskies vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Illinois 24.9 22.4 16 16.3 31.5 27 Eastern Michigan 19 19.4 26 16 9.7 24

