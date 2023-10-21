The Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4) have a MAC matchup versus the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-3). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Northern Illinois 29, Eastern Michigan 14

Northern Illinois has been favored on the moneyline three total times this season. They've finished 1-2 in those games.

The Huskies have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter.

Eastern Michigan has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Eagles have played as an underdog of +360 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Huskies have an implied win probability of 83.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Northern Illinois (-12.5)



Northern Illinois has played seven games, posting four wins against the spread.

In six games played Eastern Michigan has recorded four wins against the spread.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (43.5)



Four of Northern Illinois' games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 43.5 points.

There has been just one game featuring Eastern Michigan this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 43.5.

Northern Illinois averages 24.9 points per game against Eastern Michigan's 19, totaling 0.4 points over the game's total of 43.5.

Splits Tables

Northern Illinois

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.8 53.2 45.5 Implied Total AVG 28.1 29.3 27.3 ATS Record 4-3-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 0-3-0 4-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 0-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-0 1-2

Eastern Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.5 44.7 48.3 Implied Total AVG 27.8 25.3 30.3 ATS Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 3-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-0 0-3

