The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (7-0) and Michigan State Spartans (2-4) clash with the Paul Bunyan Trophy at stake on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Wolverines are big favorites, by 24.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 47.5 points.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Michigan State matchup.

Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC

East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Michigan vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline BetMGM Michigan (-24.5) 47.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Michigan (-24.5) 47.5 -2800 +1160 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Michigan vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Michigan has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Wolverines have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 24.5-point favorites.

Michigan State has a record of 2-2-1 against the spread this year.

Michigan & Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds

Michigan To Win the National Champ. +300 Bet $100 to win $300 To Win the Big Ten +105 Bet $100 to win $105 Michigan State To Win the Big Ten +75000 Bet $100 to win $75000

