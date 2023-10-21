Maja Stark will be in the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea at Seowon Valley Country Club from October 19-21.

Looking to wager on Stark at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +4500 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards Stark Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Maja Stark Insights

Stark has finished below par on nine occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day in two of her last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in four rounds.

Stark has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In her past five tournaments, Stark has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut four times.

Stark has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five appearances. In that span, she finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score twice.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 27 -4 279 0 15 3 6 $845,990

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

Seowon Valley Country Club will play at 6,680 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,015.

Courses that Stark has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,585 yards, 95 yards shorter than the 6,680-yard Seowon Valley Country Club this week.

Stark's Last Time Out

Stark was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 75th percentile of the field.

She shot well to finish in the 91st percentile on par 4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, averaging 3.88 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Stark was better than just 30% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Stark carded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, better than the field average of 2.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Stark recorded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.2).

Stark's nine birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were more than the tournament average (6.5).

In that last competition, Stark's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 7.3).

Stark finished the Buick LPGA Shanghai underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Stark recorded one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.4.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.