When the Chicago Blackhawks play the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Jason Dickinson find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Jason Dickinson score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a goal)

Dickinson stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Dickinson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Golden Knights.

Dickinson has zero points on the power play.

He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing eight goals in total (just 1.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

