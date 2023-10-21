Illinois vs. Wisconsin: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
In a clash of Big Ten teams, the Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) will face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The line forecasts must-see action, with Wisconsin favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 42.5 in the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wisconsin vs. Illinois matchup.
Illinois vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Illinois vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-2.5)
|42.5
|-135
|+115
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-2.5)
|42.5
|-138
|+115
Illinois vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends
- Illinois has a record of just 1-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Fighting Illini have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Wisconsin has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Badgers have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
Illinois 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
