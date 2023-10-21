In a clash of Big Ten teams, the Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) will face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The line forecasts must-see action, with Wisconsin favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 42.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wisconsin vs. Illinois matchup.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Week 8 Odds

Illinois vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

Illinois has a record of just 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Fighting Illini have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Wisconsin has won two games against the spread this season.

The Badgers have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big Ten +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.