The Youngstown State Penguins (3-3) and the Illinois State Redbirds (4-2) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium in a clash of MVFC foes.

Youngstown State ranks 42nd in total defense this season (329.7 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on offense, ranking 24th-best in the FCS with 414.3 total yards per game. Things have been going well for Illinois State on both offense and defense, as it is putting up 417.7 total yards per game (23rd-best) and ceding just 287.2 total yards per game (18th-best).

For more specifics of this game, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, continue reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Illinois State vs. Youngstown State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Illinois State vs. Youngstown State Key Statistics

Illinois State Youngstown State 417.7 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.3 (36th) 287.2 (17th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.7 (34th) 191 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.2 (28th) 226.7 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.2 (38th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Illinois State Stats Leaders

Zack Annexstad has thrown for 1,290 yards on 70.2% passing while collecting nine touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 142 yards with one score.

Mason Blakemore is his team's leading rusher with 54 carries for 428 yards, or 71.3 per game. He's found the end zone six times on the ground, as well.

Cole Mueller has run for 240 yards across 57 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Daniel Sobkowicz's 479 receiving yards (79.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 34 catches on 41 targets with four touchdowns.

Cam Grandy has 31 receptions (on 29 targets) for a total of 304 yards (50.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Eddie Kasper's 22 targets have resulted in 27 receptions for 225 yards and one touchdown.

Youngstown State Stats Leaders

Mitch Davidson has compiled 1,322 yards (220.3 ypg) on 103-of-146 passing with seven touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 78 rushing yards (13 ypg) on 30 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Tyshon King has carried the ball 75 times for a team-high 483 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times.

Dra Rushton has carried the ball 66 times for 279 yards (46.5 per game) and six touchdowns.

Bryce Oliver has hauled in 32 catches for 413 yards (68.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

C.J. Charleston has put up a 309-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 21 passes on 22 targets.

Max Tomczak has a total of 290 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 19 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Youngstown State or Illinois State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.