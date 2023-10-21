The Wisconsin Badgers versus the Illinois Fighting Illini is a game to see for fans of Illinois college football on a Week 8 schedule that includes plenty of competitive matchups.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Illinois on TV This Week

Illinois State Redbirds at Youngstown State Penguins

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium

Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Click here for a full Illinois State/YSU preview

Bryant Bulldogs at Eastern Illinois Panthers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: O'Brien Field

O'Brien Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Click here for a full Bryant/Eastern Illinois preview

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Southern Illinois Salukis

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Saluki Stadium

Saluki Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Click here for a full SDSU/Southern Illinois preview

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Northern Illinois Huskies

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Northern Illinois (-12.5)

Northwestern Wildcats at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Nebraska (-10.5)

Wisconsin Badgers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Wisconsin (-3)

Western Illinois Leathernecks at North Dakota State Bison

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!