The Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-3) and the Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) meet at O'Brien Field on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Eastern Illinois is putting up 369.1 yards per game on offense, which ranks 51st in the FCS. On the other side of the ball, the Panthers rank 89th, allowing 382.4 yards per game. With 24.2 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Bryant ranks 65th in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 72nd, giving up 28.2 points per contest.

Eastern Illinois vs. Bryant Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Charleston, Illinois Venue: O'Brien Field

Eastern Illinois vs. Bryant Key Statistics

Eastern Illinois Bryant 369.1 (32nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.3 (69th) 382.4 (111th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.0 (73rd) 99.6 (109th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 135.5 (71st) 269.6 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.8 (50th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Eastern Illinois Stats Leaders

Pierce Holley has thrown for 1,887 yards (269.6 ypg) to lead Eastern Illinois, completing 61.7% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

MJ Flowers Jr. has carried the ball 78 times for a team-high 409 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner. He's also tacked on 26 catches for 135 yards (19.3 per game).

Kevin Daniels has piled up 238 yards on 69 carries, scoring two times.

Eli Mirza's 404 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 29 times and has registered 33 catches and one touchdown.

DeAirious Smith has put together a 332-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 17 passes on 22 targets.

Justin Thomas has been the target of 17 passes and racked up 22 grabs for 300 yards, an average of 42.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Bryant Stats Leaders

Zevi Eckhaus has thrown for 1,295 yards on 110-of-188 passing with nine touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 257 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Fabrice Mukendi has run for 227 yards across 38 attempts.

Matthew Prochaska's 369 receiving yards (61.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 17 catches on 23 targets with two touchdowns.

Jalen Powell has 20 receptions (on 22 targets) for a total of 249 yards (41.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Landon Ruggieri's 17 catches (on 18 targets) have netted him 177 yards (29.5 ypg).

