Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (5-0, on a five-game winning streak) hit the road against the Chicago Blackhawks (2-3) at United Center. The matchup on Saturday, October 21 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS.
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-225)
|Blackhawks (+185)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- This season the Blackhawks have won two of the five games in which they've been an underdog.
- Chicago has entered four games this season as the underdog by +185 or more and is 2-2 in those contests.
- The Blackhawks have a 35.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Chicago and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals once this season.
Blackhawks vs Golden Knights Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Prediction
|Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Player Props
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|19 (2nd)
|Goals
|11 (17th)
|8 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|13 (19th)
|4 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|1 (24th)
|1 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|1 (4th)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- The Blackhawks have the league's 17th-ranked scoring offense (11 total goals, 2.2 per game).
- The Blackhawks have conceded 2.6 goals per game, 13 total, which ranks 19th among league teams.
- Their -2 goal differential ranks 18th in the league.
