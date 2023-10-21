How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 21
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (5-0) -- who've won five in a row -- visit the Chicago Blackhawks (2-3) on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS as the Golden Knights look to take down the Blackhawks.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks' total of 13 goals conceded (2.6 per game) is 19th in the league.
- With 11 goals (2.2 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 17th-ranked offense.
- Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed only 2.4 goals per game (12 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up only 11 goals over that span.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Corey Perry
|5
|1
|3
|4
|1
|0
|-
|Seth Jones
|5
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|-
|Connor Bedard
|5
|1
|2
|3
|3
|3
|32.3%
|Andreas Athanasiou
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2
|30%
|Tyler Johnson
|5
|3
|0
|3
|1
|2
|23.1%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have given up eight total goals (just 1.6 per game), ranking fifth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Golden Knights' 19 total goals (3.8 per game) rank second in the league.
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up eight goals (1.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 19 goals during that time.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Chandler Stephenson
|5
|2
|4
|6
|0
|1
|59.1%
|William Karlsson
|5
|1
|4
|5
|3
|3
|61.2%
|Mark Stone
|5
|0
|5
|5
|4
|12
|-
|Shea Theodore
|5
|1
|4
|5
|4
|4
|-
|Jack Eichel
|5
|3
|2
|5
|6
|7
|40.5%
