Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Williamson County, Illinois this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Williamson County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Herrin High School at Central High School - Breese
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Breese, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.