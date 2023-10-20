Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Williamson County, Illinois this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Williamson County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Herrin High School at Central High School - Breese