If you live in Will County, Illinois and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

    • Will County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Lincoln-Way East High School at Bolingbrook High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Bolingbrook, IL
    • Conference: Southwest Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Plainfield North High School at Yorkville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Yorkville, IL
    • Conference: Southwest Prairie
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Romeoville High School at Plainfield East High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Plainfield, IL
    • Conference: Southwest Prairie
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Andrew High School at Lincoln-Way West High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: New Lenox, IL
    • Conference: Southwest Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Peotone High School at Herscher High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Herscher, IL
    • Conference: Illinois Central 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Joliet West High School at Plainfield Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Plainfield, IL
    • Conference: Southwest Prairie
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

