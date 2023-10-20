If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Vermilion County, Illinois this week, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Vermilion County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Hoopeston Area High School at Watseka High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Watseka, IL

Watseka, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hoopeston Area High School at Watseka High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Watseka, IL

Watseka, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Westville High School at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Georgetown, IL

Georgetown, IL Conference: Vermilion Valley

Vermilion Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at Urbana High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Urbana, IL

Urbana, IL Conference: Big Twelve

Big Twelve How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School - Clifton at Salt Fork High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Catlin, IL

Catlin, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Milford High School at Schlarman Academy