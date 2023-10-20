If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Vermilion County, Illinois this week, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Vermilion County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Hoopeston Area High School at Watseka High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Watseka, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Westville High School at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Georgetown, IL
    • Conference: Vermilion Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Danville High School at Urbana High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Urbana, IL
    • Conference: Big Twelve
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Central High School - Clifton at Salt Fork High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Catlin, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Milford High School at Schlarman Academy

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 21
    • Location: Danville, IL
    • Conference: Vermilion Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

