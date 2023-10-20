High school football is on the schedule this week in Tazewell County, Illinois, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

    • Tazewell County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School at Ridgeview High School

    • Game Time: 6:20 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Colfax, IL
    • Conference: Heart of Illinois
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Washington High School at Morton High School - Morton

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Morton, IL
    • Conference: Mid-Illini
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

