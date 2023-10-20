If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Stephenson County, Illinois, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Stephenson County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Freeport High School at Boylan Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20

6:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)

Northern Illinois (NIC-10) How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastland High School at Dakota High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Dakota, IL

Dakota, IL Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini

Northwest Upstate Illini How to Stream: Watch Here

Lena-Winslow High School at Forreston High School