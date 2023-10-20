Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Stephenson County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Stephenson County, Illinois, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Stephenson County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Freeport High School at Boylan Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastland High School at Dakota High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Dakota, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lena-Winslow High School at Forreston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Forreston, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
