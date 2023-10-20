Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Shelby County, Illinois? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Shelby County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Shelbyville High School at Nashville Community High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Nashville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Central A & M High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Moweaqua, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.