Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ogle County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Ogle County, Illinois, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Ogle County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Oregon High School at Rockford Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lena-Winslow High School at Forreston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Forreston, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron High School at Stillman Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Byron, IL
- Conference: Big Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
