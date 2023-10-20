This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Monroe County, Illinois. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Monroe County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Columbia High School at Jersey Community High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on October 20

6:15 PM CT on October 20 Location: Jerseyville, IL

Jerseyville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Freeburg High School at Waterloo High School