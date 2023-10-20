Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mercer County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Mercer County, Illinois this week, we've got the information here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Mercer County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Monmouth-Roseville High School at Sherrard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Sherrard, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
