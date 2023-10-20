Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in McLean County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in McLean County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
McLean County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School at Ridgeview High School
- Game Time: 6:20 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Colfax, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School at Heyworth High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Heyworth, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olympia High School at PORTA High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Petersburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Normal West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Normal, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
MacArthur High School at Bloomington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Bloomington, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jacksonville High School at University High School - Normal
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Normal, IL
- Conference: Central State Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri-Valley High School at Eureka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Eureka, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prairie Central High School at Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Bloomington, IL
- Conference: Illini Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
