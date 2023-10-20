Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mason County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Mason County, Illinois this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Mason County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Macomb High School at Havana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Havana, IL
- Conference: Prairieland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
