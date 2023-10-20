Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Macon County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
If you live in Macon County, Illinois and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Macon County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Highland High School at St. Teresa Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Decatur, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
MacArthur High School at Bloomington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Bloomington, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nokomis High School at Sangamon Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Niantic, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Fisher High School at Meridian High School - Macon
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on October 21
- Location: Macon, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.