Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Knox County, Illinois this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Knox County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Knoxville High School at Farmington Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Farmington, IL

Farmington, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

United Township High School at Galesburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Galesburg, IL

Galesburg, IL Conference: Western Big 6

Western Big 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

RW Cougars Co-op at Abingdon-Avon High School