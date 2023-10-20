In Iroquois County, Illinois, there are exciting high school football games on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Iroquois County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Hoopeston Area High School at Watseka High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Watseka, IL

Watseka, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hoopeston Area High School at Watseka High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Watseka, IL

Watseka, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School - Clifton at Salt Fork High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Catlin, IL

Catlin, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Milford High School at Schlarman Academy