If you reside in Henry County, Illinois and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Henry County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

AlWood High School at Galva High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20

6:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Galva, IL

Galva, IL Conference: Lincoln Trail

Lincoln Trail How to Stream: Watch Here

Cambridge High School at Lancaster High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on October 20

8:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Lancaster, VA

Lancaster, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Aurora Central Catholic High School at Kewanee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Kewanee, IL

Kewanee, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Rock Island High School at Geneseo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Geneseo, IL

Geneseo, IL Conference: Western Big 6

Western Big 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverdale High School at Orion High School