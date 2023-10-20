Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
If you reside in Henry County, Illinois and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Henry County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
AlWood High School at Galva High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Galva, IL
- Conference: Lincoln Trail
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cambridge High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Lancaster, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aurora Central Catholic High School at Kewanee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Kewanee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rock Island High School at Geneseo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Geneseo, IL
- Conference: Western Big 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverdale High School at Orion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Orion, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
