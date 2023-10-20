If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Greene County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

  • Sangamon County
  • Stephenson County
  • Randolph County
  • Morgan County
  • Warren County
  • Franklin County
  • Saint Clair County
  • Ford County
  • Stark County
  • Will County

    • Greene County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Greenfield High School at Triopia High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Concord, IL
    • Conference: Western Illinois Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    TBD at North Greene High School

    • Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on October 21
    • Location: White Hall, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.