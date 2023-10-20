If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Greene County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Greene County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Greenfield High School at Triopia High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Concord, IL

Concord, IL Conference: Western Illinois Valley

Western Illinois Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

TBD at North Greene High School