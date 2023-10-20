Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in De Witt County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in De Witt County, Illinois this week? We've got the information.
De Witt County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Flanagan-Cornell High School at Blue Ridge High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Farmer City, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clinton High School at Pontiac Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Pontiac, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
