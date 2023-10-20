This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Champaign County, Illinois. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

  • Tazewell County
  • Warren County
  • Bureau County
  • Ford County
  • Shelby County
  • Saint Clair County
  • Williamson County
  • Vermilion County
  • Richland County
  • Menard County

    • Champaign County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Unity High School - Tolono at Monticello High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Monticello, IL
    • Conference: Illini Prairie
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Centennial High School at Normal West High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Normal, IL
    • Conference: Big Twelve
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mahomet-Seymour High School at Quincy Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Quincy, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Illinois Valley Central High School at Rantoul High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Rantoul, IL
    • Conference: Illini Prairie
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Danville High School at Urbana High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Urbana, IL
    • Conference: Big Twelve
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Fisher High School at Meridian High School - Macon

    • Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on October 21
    • Location: Macon, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    The High School of Saint Thomas More at Martinsville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 21
    • Location: Martinsville, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.