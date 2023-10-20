This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Champaign County, Illinois. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Champaign County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Unity High School - Tolono at Monticello High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 20

6:45 PM CT on October 20 Location: Monticello, IL

Monticello, IL Conference: Illini Prairie

Illini Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School at Normal West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Normal, IL

Normal, IL Conference: Big Twelve

Big Twelve How to Stream: Watch Here

Mahomet-Seymour High School at Quincy Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Quincy, IL

Quincy, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Illinois Valley Central High School at Rantoul High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Rantoul, IL

Rantoul, IL Conference: Illini Prairie

Illini Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at Urbana High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Urbana, IL

Urbana, IL Conference: Big Twelve

Big Twelve How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Fisher High School at Meridian High School - Macon

Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on October 21

11:00 AM CT on October 21 Location: Macon, IL

Macon, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

The High School of Saint Thomas More at Martinsville High School