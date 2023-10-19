Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Cook County, Illinois this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Cook County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Tinley Park High School at Oak Forest High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Oak Forest, IL
- Conference: South Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richards High School - Oak Lawn at Reavis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Burbank, IL
- Conference: South Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evergreen Park High School at Shepard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Palos Heights, IL
- Conference: South Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Riverside-Brookfield High School at Rich Township High School STEM Campus
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Olympia Fields, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenbard West High School at Oak Park and River Forest High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Oak Park, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgewood High School at Westmont High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Westmont, IL
- Conference: Metro Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Maine South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Park Ridge, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Andrew High School at Lincoln-Way West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: New Lenox, IL
- Conference: Southwest Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Chicago High School at Grant Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Fox Lake, IL
- Conference: Northern Lake County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln Community High School at Glenwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Chatham, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Streamwood High School at South Elgin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: South Elgin, IL
- Conference: Upstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aurora Christian High School at Chicago Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Palos Heights, IL
- Conference: Metro Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gage Park High School at Solorio Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fenwick High School at IC Catholic Prep
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Patrick High School at Carmel Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Mundelein, IL
- Conference: East Suburban Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Proviso West High School at York High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lyons Township High School at Proviso East High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Maywood, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marist High School at Notre Dame College Prep
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Niles, IL
- Conference: East Suburban Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Carlyle High School at Red Hill High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on October 21
- Location: Bridgeport, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elmwood Park High School at Walther Christian Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 21
- Location: Melrose Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.