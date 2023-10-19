Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Cook County, Illinois this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Cook County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Tinley Park High School at Oak Forest High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 19

6:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Oak Forest, IL

Oak Forest, IL Conference: South Suburban

South Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Richards High School - Oak Lawn at Reavis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Burbank, IL

Burbank, IL Conference: South Suburban

South Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Evergreen Park High School at Shepard High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Palos Heights, IL

Palos Heights, IL Conference: South Suburban

South Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Riverside-Brookfield High School at Rich Township High School STEM Campus

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on October 20

4:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Olympia Fields, IL

Olympia Fields, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenbard West High School at Oak Park and River Forest High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20

6:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Oak Park, IL

Oak Park, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridgewood High School at Westmont High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 20

6:45 PM CT on October 20 Location: Westmont, IL

Westmont, IL Conference: Metro Suburban

Metro Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Maine South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Park Ridge, IL

Park Ridge, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Andrew High School at Lincoln-Way West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: New Lenox, IL

New Lenox, IL Conference: Southwest Suburban

Southwest Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

North Chicago High School at Grant Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Fox Lake, IL

Fox Lake, IL Conference: Northern Lake County

Northern Lake County How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln Community High School at Glenwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Chatham, IL

Chatham, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Streamwood High School at South Elgin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: South Elgin, IL

South Elgin, IL Conference: Upstate Eight

Upstate Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Aurora Christian High School at Chicago Christian High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 20

7:15 PM CT on October 20 Location: Palos Heights, IL

Palos Heights, IL Conference: Metro Suburban

Metro Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Gage Park High School at Solorio Academy High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 20

7:15 PM CT on October 20 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fenwick High School at IC Catholic Prep

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Patrick High School at Carmel Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Mundelein, IL

Mundelein, IL Conference: East Suburban Catholic

East Suburban Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

Proviso West High School at York High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Lyons Township High School at Proviso East High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Maywood, IL

Maywood, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Marist High School at Notre Dame College Prep

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Niles, IL

Niles, IL Conference: East Suburban Catholic

East Suburban Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Carlyle High School at Red Hill High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on October 21

11:00 AM CT on October 21 Location: Bridgeport, IL

Bridgeport, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Elmwood Park High School at Walther Christian Academy