We have 2023 high school football action in Saint Clair County, Illinois this week, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Saint Clair County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Dupo High School at Sparta High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 16

6:00 PM CT on October 16 Location: Sparta, IL

Sparta, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Freeburg High School at Waterloo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Waterloo, IL

Waterloo, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

O'Fallon High School at Cahokia High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Cahokia, IL

Cahokia, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mascoutah High School at Carbondale Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Carbondale, IL

Carbondale, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Belleville East High School at Granite City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Granite City, IL

Granite City, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Althoff Catholic High School at Pecatonica High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Pecatonica, IL

Pecatonica, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dupo High School at St. Francis Borgia High School