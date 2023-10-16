Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County This Week
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Saint Clair County, Illinois this week, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Saint Clair County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Dupo High School at Sparta High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 16
- Location: Sparta, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Freeburg High School at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Waterloo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
O'Fallon High School at Cahokia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Cahokia, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mascoutah High School at Carbondale Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Carbondale, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belleville East High School at Granite City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Granite City, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Althoff Catholic High School at Pecatonica High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Pecatonica, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dupo High School at St. Francis Borgia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Washington, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.