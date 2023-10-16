The Toronto Maple Leafs (2-0) host the Chicago Blackhawks (1-2) after Auston Matthews recorded a hat trick in the Maple Leafs' 7-4 win over the Minnesota Wild. The outing on Monday begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI.

Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which team we pick to emerge with the victory in Monday's action on the ice.

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Monday

Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final result of Maple Leafs 5, Blackhawks 4.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-350)

Maple Leafs (-350) Total Pick: Over 7 (computer predicts 8 goals on average)

Over 7 (computer predicts 8 goals on average) Computer Predicted Spread: Maple Leafs (-0.2)

Blackhawks vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks put up a record of 8-7-15 in overtime contests last season to contribute to an overall mark of 26-49-7.

In the 22 games Chicago played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 29 points.

Last season the Blackhawks registered just one goal in 18 games, and they finished 0-17-1.

When Chicago scored exactly two goals last season, they amassed 10 points (4-12-2 record).

The Blackhawks scored at least three goals 37 times, accumulating 48 points (22-11-4).

Last season Chicago scored a single power-play goal in 21 games and picked up 14 points, with a record of 5-12-4.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Chicago was 6-10-3 (15 points).

The Blackhawks were outshot by their opponents 60 times last season, and took 44 points from those games.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 2.46 32nd 7th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.65 28th 12th 32 Shots 27 31st 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 33.6 28th 2nd 26.02% Power Play % 16.38% 28th 12th 81.85% Penalty Kill % 76.19% 22nd

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

