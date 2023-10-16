How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 16
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Auston Matthews scored a hat trick for the Toronto Maple Leafs in their most recent game, and next up is a matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks, on Monday in Toronto.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Maple Leafs-Blackhawks game can be seen on ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI, so tune in to catch the action.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blackhawks vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
|Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Odds/Over/Under
|Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Prediction
|Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks Betting Trends & Stats
Blackhawks Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Blackhawks conceded 3.6 goals per game (299 in total), 28th in the NHL.
- With 202 goals (2.5 per game) last season, the Blackhawks had the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.
- Their -97 goal differential was 30th in the league.
- With 38 power-play goals (on 232 chances), the Blackhawks were 28th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks' power-play percentage (16.38) put them 28th in the league.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Andreas Athanasiou
|81
|20
|20
|40
|49
|58
|46.6%
|Taylor Raddysh
|78
|20
|17
|37
|29
|33
|52.6%
|Seth Jones
|72
|12
|25
|37
|66
|46
|-
|Taylor Hall
|61
|16
|20
|36
|41
|24
|44.4%
|Tyler Johnson
|56
|12
|20
|32
|22
|33
|51.3%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Maple Leafs allowed 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in NHL action.
- The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) made them the ninth-best scoring team in the league last season.
- Their goal differential (+58) made them fifth-best in the league.
- The 64 power-play goals the Maple Leafs scored last season (fifth-most in the NHL) came via 246 power-play chances.
- The Maple Leafs had the league's second-best power-play conversion rate (26.02%).
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|80
|30
|69
|99
|94
|104
|0%
|William Nylander
|82
|40
|47
|87
|37
|70
|42.4%
|Auston Matthews
|74
|40
|45
|85
|55
|68
|52.4%
|John Tavares
|80
|36
|44
|80
|54
|46
|58.3%
|Max Domi
|80
|20
|36
|56
|51
|65
|53.7%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.