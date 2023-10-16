Auston Matthews scored a hat trick for the Toronto Maple Leafs in their most recent game, and next up is a matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks, on Monday in Toronto.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Blackhawks vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blackhawks conceded 3.6 goals per game (299 in total), 28th in the NHL.

With 202 goals (2.5 per game) last season, the Blackhawks had the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.

Their -97 goal differential was 30th in the league.

With 38 power-play goals (on 232 chances), the Blackhawks were 28th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' power-play percentage (16.38) put them 28th in the league.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Andreas Athanasiou 81 20 20 40 49 58 46.6% Taylor Raddysh 78 20 17 37 29 33 52.6% Seth Jones 72 12 25 37 66 46 - Taylor Hall 61 16 20 36 41 24 44.4% Tyler Johnson 56 12 20 32 22 33 51.3%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends (2022)

The Maple Leafs allowed 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in NHL action.

The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) made them the ninth-best scoring team in the league last season.

Their goal differential (+58) made them fifth-best in the league.

The 64 power-play goals the Maple Leafs scored last season (fifth-most in the NHL) came via 246 power-play chances.

The Maple Leafs had the league's second-best power-play conversion rate (26.02%).

Maple Leafs Key Players