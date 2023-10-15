Best Bets, Odds for the Vikings vs. Bears Game – Week 6
The Minnesota Vikings (1-4) take on a fellow NFC North foe when they visit the Chicago Bears (1-4) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Soldier Field, and if you're looking for best bets, we have them.
When is Vikings vs. Bears?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Both BetMGM and the model expect the Vikings to walk away with the win, but the model spread (3.8) is 0.8 points further in their direction.
- Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Vikings' implied win probability is 62.4%.
- The Vikings have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- Minnesota has played as a moneyline favorite of -166 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.
- The Bears have entered the game as underdogs four times this season and won once.
- Chicago has a record of 1-1 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.
Other Week 6 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Minnesota (-3)
- The Vikings have covered the spread in a matchup one time this season (1-3-1).
- Minnesota has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- The Bears have covered the spread once in five games with a set spread.
- In games it has played as 3-point underdogs or more, the Bears have an ATS record of 1-1-1.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (43.5)
- These two teams average 45 points per game combined, 1.5 more than the total of 43.5.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 12.3 more points per game (55.8) than this matchup's total of 43.5 points.
- One of the Vikings' five games with a set total has hit the over (20%).
- Out of Bears five games with a set total, all have hit the over.
T.J. Hockenson Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|5
|50.8
|2
Justin Fields Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|5
|228.6
|11
|38.2
|1
