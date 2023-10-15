Roschon Johnson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears match up with the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Looking for Johnson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In terms of season stats, Johnson has rushed for 122 yards on 25 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, and has 11 catches (12 targets) for 58 yards.

Roschon Johnson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Bears have two other running backs on the injury report this week: Travis Homer (DNP/hamstring): 0 Rush Att Khalil Herbert (DNP/ankle): 51 Rush Att; 272 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 10 Rec; 83 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Bears vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Johnson 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 25 122 1 4.9 12 11 58 0

Johnson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 5 20 1 6 35 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 4 32 0 2 10 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 8 38 0 2 11 0 Week 4 Broncos 5 13 0 1 2 0 Week 5 @Commanders 3 19 0 0 0 0

