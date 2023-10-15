Will Marcedes Lewis Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Marcedes Lewis did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears have a game against the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. If you're trying to find Lewis' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In terms of last year's season stats, Lewis was targeted seven times and had six catches for 66 yards (11 per reception) and two TDs.
Marcedes Lewis Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- The Bears have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Cole Kmet (LP/hamstring): 23 Rec; 231 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
- Equanimeous St. Brown (DNP/hamstring): 1 Rec; 21 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Bears vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Lewis 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|7
|6
|66
|14
|2
|11
Lewis Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 5
|Giants
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Week 9
|@Lions
|1
|1
|19
|0
|Week 10
|Cowboys
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 13
|@Bears
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Rams
|1
|1
|14
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|2
|2
|32
|1
