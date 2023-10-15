Will Khalil Herbert Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Khalil Herbert did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears take on the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. If you're trying to find Herbert's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
On the ground, Herbert has season stats of 51 rushes for 272 yards and zero TDs, averaging 5.3 yards per attempt. He also has 10 catches on 18 targets for 83 yards.
Khalil Herbert Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Bears have one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Travis Homer (DNP/hamstring): 0 Rush Att
Bears vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Herbert 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|51
|272
|0
|5.3
|18
|10
|83
|1
Herbert Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|9
|27
|0
|3
|37
|0
|Week 2
|@Buccaneers
|7
|35
|0
|1
|23
|0
|Week 3
|@Chiefs
|7
|31
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|18
|103
|0
|4
|19
|1
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|10
|76
|0
|0
|0
|0
