When the Minnesota Vikings (1-4) and Chicago Bears (1-4) clash on October 15 at Soldier Field, Kirk Cousins and Justin Fields will be under center for their respective teams. Which signal caller has the edge in this bout? Find out below.

Bears vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

Justin Fields vs. Kirk Cousins Matchup

Justin Fields 2023 Stats Kirk Cousins 5 Games Played 5 61.8% Completion % 67.2% 1,143 (228.6) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,498 (299.6) 11 Touchdowns 13 5 Interceptions 4 191 (38.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 22 (4.4) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Justin Fields Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 189.5 yards

: Over/Under 189.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Vikings Defensive Stats

The Vikings' defense has struggled this season, as it ranks 24th in the league with 122 points allowed (24.4 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Minnesota is struggling this season, with 1,200 passing yards allowed (24th in NFL). It ranks 28th with nine passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Vikings have surrendered 512 total rushing yards (14th in NFL) and rank fifth in yards allowed per rush attempt (3.5).

On defense, Minnesota ranks 29th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 69.2%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it ranks 25th at 43.7%.

Kirk Cousins Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 251.5 yards

: Over/Under 251.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Bears Defensive Stats

