Equanimeous St. Brown did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears match up with the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Take a look at St. Brown's stats below.

Keep an eye on St. Brown's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Equanimeous St. Brown Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Bears this week: Cole Kmet (LP/hamstring): 23 Rec; 231 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

St. Brown 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 2 1 21 2 0 21.0

St. Brown Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Broncos 1 1 21 0 Week 5 @Commanders 1 0 0 0

Rep Equanimeous St. Brown and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.