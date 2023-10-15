Will Equanimeous St. Brown Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Equanimeous St. Brown did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears match up with the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Take a look at St. Brown's stats below.
Equanimeous St. Brown Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Bears this week:
- Cole Kmet (LP/hamstring): 23 Rec; 231 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Bears vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
St. Brown 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|2
|1
|21
|2
|0
|21.0
St. Brown Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Broncos
|1
|1
|21
|0
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
