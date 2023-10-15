Will Darnell Mooney pay out his Week 6 anytime TD player prop when the Chicago Bears take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant numbers.

Will Darnell Mooney score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35 if he scores a TD)

Mooney has totaled 104 yards receiving on eight catches with one TD this season, averaging 26 yards per game.

Mooney has had a touchdown catch in one of four games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Darnell Mooney Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 7 4 53 1 Week 3 @Chiefs 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 4 4 51 0 Week 5 @Commanders 4 0 0 0

