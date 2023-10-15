Chicago Bears receiver Darnell Mooney will be up against a mediocre pass defense in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are ranked 22nd in terms of passing yards conceded, at 240 per game.

Mooney has accumulated 104 yards on eight receptions with one TD, averaging 26.0 yards per game this season.

Mooney vs. the Vikings

Mooney vs the Vikings (since 2021): 3 GP / 80.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 80.3 REC YPG / REC TD Minnesota has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

Eight players have caught a TD pass against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 240 passing yards per game conceded by the Vikings defense makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Vikings have the No. 28 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up nine this season (1.8 per game).

Darnell Mooney Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-115)

Mooney Receiving Insights

In 50.0% of his opportunities (two times in four games), Mooney has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Mooney has received 10.5% of his team's 152 passing attempts this season (16 targets).

He averages 6.5 yards per target this season (104 yards on 16 targets).

Mooney, in four games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (7.7% of his team's 13 offensive TDs).

Mooney's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 4 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/24/2023 Week 3 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 4 REC / 53 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

