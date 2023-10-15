Will D'Onta Foreman Score a Touchdown Against the Vikings in Week 6?
Will D'Onta Foreman pay out his Week 6 anytime TD player prop when the Chicago Bears clash with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.
Will D'Onta Foreman score a touchdown against the Vikings?
Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)
- Foreman put up 914 yards rushing on 203 attempts (57.1 yards per game) last year.
- He rushed for at least one touchdown three times last season, and had one game with multiple rushing TDs.
D'Onta Foreman Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Browns
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Giants
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|49ers
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|5
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Buccaneers
|15
|118
|0
|2
|27
|0
|Week 8
|@Falcons
|26
|118
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|7
|23
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 10
|Falcons
|31
|130
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|11
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Broncos
|24
|113
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Seahawks
|21
|74
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 15
|Steelers
|10
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Lions
|21
|165
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Buccaneers
|13
|35
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Saints
|12
|68
|0
|0
|0
|0
